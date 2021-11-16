UP News, Purvanchal Expressway Inauguration LIVE Updates: Will benefit UP’s economy, says PM Modi

The infrastructure project, which is one of the biggest completed by the Yogi Adityanath government and cost an estimated Rs 22,496 crore. (Photo: Twitter/Narendra Modi)

Purvanchal Expressway inauguration Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to inaugurate the 341-km Purvanchal Expressway at Karwal Kheri in Uttar Pradesh’s Sultanpur district on Tuesday.

PM Modi along with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will be landing at the airstrip in a C-130 Hercules plane for the inauguration today. The launch comes almost 3 years after the prime minister laid its foundation stone in Azamgarh in July 2018. According to the prime minister’s tweet, the expressway will be inaugurated at 1:30 pm today.

Also Read | All you need to know about Purvanchal Expressway

The infrastructure project, which is one of the biggest completed by the Yogi Adityanath government and cost an estimated Rs 22,496 crore, has been billed as the “carrier of development” to the underdeveloped Purvanchal region. As the UP Assembly elections draw closer, there has been a tug of war over the project. On Monday, SP president Akhilesh Yadav accused the BJP of trying to claim credit for the SP government’s work before the Assembly polls, and alleged that the Yogi Adityanath administration compromised on the quality of the expressway.