UP News, Purvanchal Expressway Inauguration LIVE Updates: Will benefit UP’s economy, says PM Modi

Purvanchal Expressway inauguration Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to inaugurate the 341-km Purvanchal Expressway at Karwal Kheri in Uttar Pradesh’s Sultanpur district on Tuesday.
PM Modi along with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will be landing at the airstrip in a C-130 Hercules plane for the inauguration today. The launch comes almost 3 years after the prime minister laid its foundation stone in Azamgarh in July 2018. According to the prime minister’s tweet, the expressway will be inaugurated at 1:30 pm today.
The infrastructure project, which is one of the biggest completed by the Yogi Adityanath government and cost an estimated Rs 22,496 crore, has been billed as the “carrier of development” to the underdeveloped Purvanchal region. As the UP Assembly elections draw closer, there has been a tug of war over the project. On Monday, SP president Akhilesh Yadav accused the BJP of trying to claim credit for the SP government’s work before the Assembly polls, and alleged that the Yogi Adityanath administration compromised on the quality of the expressway.
Priyanka Gandhi on Tuesday hit out at the BJP government ahead of the UP polls, accusing the state government of spending public money to get crowds for rallies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, and asserted that everyone in the state has understood the BJP's politics of "jumlas" (rhetoric).
The Congress general secretary shared clippings of media reports on Twitter that claimed that public funds were being sought by officials to gather crowds for rallies. "During the lockdown, when lakhs of labourers were returning from Delhi to their villages in Uttar Pradesh on foot, the BJP government did not provide buses to them, Gandhi charged in a tweet in Hindi. But the government is spending crores of public's hard earned money to bring crowds to the rallies of the PM and Home Minister," she tweeted.
"Everyone has understood the BJP's politics of "jumlon ki dukaan, pheeke pakwaan (politics of rhetoric, low on substance)". Therefore, effort is being made to save face by investing crores," she said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday stated that he will be inaugurating the Purvanchal Expressway at 1:30 pm on Tuesday and the project will "bring with it multiple benefits for UP’s economic and social progress."