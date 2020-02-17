UP: Police team attacked in Jalaun village, 8 arrested

“S-I Verma and constable Sharma were admitted to the district hospital. Their condition is now stable,” an officer said. (Representational Image) “S-I Verma and constable Sharma were admitted to the district hospital. Their condition is now stable,” an officer said. (Representational Image)

Eight persons, including a woman, were arrested at Bilaya village in Jalaun on Sunday for attacking two policemen when they had gone to the village after coming to know about a clash between two groups.

A group of men, who were drunk, attacked the police, including a sub-inspector, with sticks, suspecting that they were taking the side of the rival group, said police. “On Saturday evening, the police was informed that two groups had clashed over a trivial issued at Bilaya village. Sub-Inspector Ram Snehi and Constable Deo Dutt rushed to the village. When the two policemen tried to resolve the issue, one of the group attacked them with sticks, leaving them injured,” said Station Officer of Ait, Arun Kumar.

The situation was brought under control after additional police force reached the village.

“S-I Verma and constable Sharma were admitted to the district hospital. Their condition is now stable,” the officer added.

An FIR has been lodged against 11 people — all residents of Bilaya village — for rioting and causing grievous hurt to deter public servant from doing his duty.

