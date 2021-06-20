Uttar Pradesh: Police, SP-RLD workers clash over arrest of panchayat member’s kin

RLD's Baghpat chief Jagpal Tevatia accused the local police of acting like agents of the ruling BJP.

A clash broke out between police and workers of the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) and Samajwadi Party in Baghpat’s Barut town in Uttar Pradesg on Saturday after a SP-backed Zila Panchayat member’s brother and two sons were arrested.

The protesters also blocked the Meerut-Baraut link road for over three hours, demanding the release of newly elected Panchayat member Mehboob Ali’s brother, Matloob, and two sons, Adil and Raju.

“Police are arresting innocent people to ensure the victory of BJP-backed candidate for the upcoming Zila Panchayat chief’s post. We will not tolerate this. We will continue our agitation till all those arrested on fabricated charges are freed,” he said.

However, police denied the allegations made by the protesters.

Baraut DSP Alok Kumar Singh said, “The three persons were arrested in connection with an FIR lodged against them under the SC/ST Act. These arrests have no link to the Zila Panchayat elections. Local police were doing their duty and a few political workers tried to interrupt them. We will take action against those who deterred police of discharging their duty.”

According to police, trouble erupted when officers from Binaluli police station arrested Matloob, Adil and Raju on Saturday afternoon and were on the way to the police station. The SP and RLD workers forcibly tried to get them released, they added.

Mehboob Alvi said, “Our party workers staged a demonstration at the Binauli police station to protest against the hooliganism of the local police at the behest of the BJP government, which cannot tolerate victory of Opposition-backed members at any election. .”