Uttar Pradesh: Police probe honour killing as ‘brothers shoot’ two women dead

In two cases of honour killing, two women were shot dead allegedly by their brothers in Muzaffarnagar and Bareilly

districts Sunday.

In the Muzaffarnagar case, the suspect went to a police station and confessed to the crime and in Bareilly, the suspect is absconding.

In Bareilly, Shabana, 22, was shot dead at her residence at Parasrampur locality in Kularia police station area Sunday. Her husband, Mohammad Jabir (40) has alleged that Shabana’s brother, Mohammad Talib, killed her. Jabir is Shabana’s paternal uncle.

Circle Officer (CO), Nawabganj area, Jagmohan Butola, informed, “Jabir alleged in his complaint that Talib was against their marriage. Jabir, a businessman, and Shabana had married around five months ago against the wishes of the family. Jabir lives around 200 metres from his brother’s residence.”

“Jabir alleged that on Sunday afternoon, Talib entered the house and fired at Shabana, who was in the kitchen, from close range using a country-made pistol, causing head injury. Jabir, who claims that he was in another room, ran out and saw Talib fleeing the house with the weapon in his hand. He told us that Shabana died on the spot,” said the CO.

“During inquiry, it was found that Jabir has two children from his first wife. The marriage ended in divorce two years ago. Later, he married Shabana. A search is on for Talib,” said station house officer, Kularia police station, Sudesh Singh.

In Muzaffarnagar, Sumit, 30, a farmer, allegedly shot dead his cousin, Shivani, 25, who got married on February 28 this year, near her residence at Haider Nagar village in Titawai police station area. Shivani’s husband, Shailendra alias Happy (28), was shot dead on March 4 and the Muzaffarnagar police had arrested another cousin of Shivani’s, Anuj, in this case on Saturday. Anuj is now in jail. Shivani had been absconding since the murder. Police found that Shivani was in a relationship with Anuj and she married Happy against her wishes.

Circle Officer, Phugana area, Hari Ram Yadav, said, “Shivani was married to Happy in Meerut district. On March 4, Shailendra had come to her in-laws’ residence at Haider Nagar where he was shot dead outside Shivani’s house. During investigation, it was found that Anuj killed Shailendra.”

“Police arrested Anuj and produced him before a court on Saturday that sent him to jail while a search was on for Shivani. On Sunday evening, Sumit, another cousin of Shivani’s, came to the police station and said he killed her,” the CO added.

“Sumit claimed that Shivani had brought shame to the family. A police team went to the village and found the woman’s body. There were three bullet injuries. A country-made pistol was also found at the spot,” said station house officer, Titawai police station, Chhitij Kumar.

Anuj and Sumit are sons of Shivani’s uncles.

He added, on Monday, Sumit was produced before a local court in Muzaffarnagar that sent him to jail.