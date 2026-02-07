Uttar Pradesh Police families get skill boost with 18 Vaama Sarthi centres

The newly-inaugurated centres are located in Lucknow, Varanasi, Kanpur, Prayagraj, Agra, Aligarh, Banda and Bareilly among other areas

By: Express News Service
2 min readLucknowUpdated: Feb 7, 2026 09:17 AM IST
During the occasion, 18 Vaama Sarthi Self-Reliance Centres were inaugurated at the police headquarters in Lucknow.
Vaama Sarthi (Uttar Pradesh Police Family Welfare Association) and the Department of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship of Uttar Pradesh Government inked a pact on Friday.

During the occasion, 18 Vaama Sarthi Self-Reliance Centres were inaugurated at the police headquarters in Lucknow. The centres were inaugurated by Vaama Sarthi President Meenakshi Singh and Vocational Education, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Department Principal Secretary Hari Om.

The newly-inaugurated centres are located in Lucknow, Varanasi, Kanpur, Prayagraj, Agra, Aligarh, Banda, Bareilly, Moradabad, Gorakhpur, Basti, Gonda, Jhansi, Ayodhya, Meerut, Muzaffarnagar, Azamgarh, and Mirzapur. Under the MoU, employment-oriented skill training programmes will be conducted for police personnel, their families, and dependents with the support of the Uttar Pradesh Skill Development Mission. Training will be provided in courses such as beautician, digital mitra, sample tailoring, digital marketing, and E-commerce.

In the first phase, over 1,700 women and youth from police families are participating in the programme.

The initiative is being implemented with the support of national institutions and industry partners, including Lakme, Revlon, VLCC, Singhania Group, GROYYO, RSWM Bhilwara, Raymond, and NASSCOM, who will provide quality practical training to make police families self-reliant and economically empowered.

Addressing the gathering, Meenakshi Singh said that the objective of Vaama Sarthi is not limited to skill training alone, but to ensure a secure economic future, self-confidence, and sustainable employment opportunities for police families, especially women and youth.

Meanwhile, Director General of Police, Uttar Pradesh, Rajeev Krishna highlighted the demanding nature of police duties and stated that the welfare of police families is a moral and institutional responsibility. He appreciated Vaama Sarthi’s efforts in the fields of education, health, and skill development and said that when police personnel are assured of their families’ well-being, they can perform their duties with greater dedication.

Principal Secretary Hari Om informed that the age limit for police family members has been increased from 18–35 years to 18–45 years, ensuring wider participation, and emphasised that training and employment opportunities will be made available at local level.

Live Blog
