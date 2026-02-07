Uttar Pradesh Police families get skill boost with 18 Vaama Sarthi centres

During the occasion, 18 Vaama Sarthi Self-Reliance Centres were inaugurated at the police headquarters in Lucknow. (Source: X/@Uppolice)

Vaama Sarthi (Uttar Pradesh Police Family Welfare Association) and the Department of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship of Uttar Pradesh Government inked a pact on Friday.

During the occasion, 18 Vaama Sarthi Self-Reliance Centres were inaugurated at the police headquarters in Lucknow. The centres were inaugurated by Vaama Sarthi President Meenakshi Singh and Vocational Education, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Department Principal Secretary Hari Om.

The newly-inaugurated centres are located in Lucknow, Varanasi, Kanpur, Prayagraj, Agra, Aligarh, Banda, Bareilly, Moradabad, Gorakhpur, Basti, Gonda, Jhansi, Ayodhya, Meerut, Muzaffarnagar, Azamgarh, and Mirzapur. Under the MoU, employment-oriented skill training programmes will be conducted for police personnel, their families, and dependents with the support of the Uttar Pradesh Skill Development Mission. Training will be provided in courses such as beautician, digital mitra, sample tailoring, digital marketing, and E-commerce.