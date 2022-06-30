scorecardresearch
UP: Top Rampur cop says wants to jail parents with elopement complaints; apologises

June 30, 2022 3:16:50 am
The Rampur Superintendent of Police (SP) landed in a controversy after a purported video of him saying that he wanted “to send to jail the parents who come with complaints that their daughters have eloped” surfaced on social media on Wednesday.

In the video shot on Tuesday, SP Ashok Kumar is heard saying from the stage, “A dramatic incident happened in Civil Lines recently. A Muslim girl was going with a Hindu boy, or a Hindu girl with a Muslim boy. So you should see in your family why this is happening. I would like to send those parents to jail who came with complaints that their daughter has eloped. You give birth to them and leave them (on their own)… One or two children are enough who you can raise properly.”

The clip is from an event at Rampur Police Lines where people from different walks of life interacted with police. After the video was shared widely on social media, the SP was quick to issue an apology.

Later, he wrote, “I would like to clarify that I do not endorse my own earlier statement. I don’t have any such intention. I can’t do so…”

