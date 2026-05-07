18 encounters, 72 hours: Uttar Pradesh police action leaves three dead, 15 injured

Police inspect the spot in Uttar Pradesh's Hardoi where the shootout took place on Wednesday morning. (Express Photo)

Uttar Pradesh has seen 18 encounters in three days, leaving three dead and 15 injured. The circumstances behind the shootings were similar — the men fired back and tried to flee and were shot in the leg in retaliatory fire.

Two deaths were reported in Mathura early Thursday and one in Hardoi on Wednesday.

A senior Uttar Pradesh police officer said 15 accused were injured in separate encounters during the same period, sustaining gunshot wounds to their legs in an exchange of fire with police while trying to escape.

Among them, 10 men were shot and injured in Muzaffarnagar between Tuesday and Wednesday in six separate encounters.