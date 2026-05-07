18 encounters, 72 hours: Uttar Pradesh police action leaves three dead, 15 injured

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Uttar Pradesh has seen 18 encounters in three days, leaving three dead and 15 injured. The circumstances behind the shootings were similar — the men fired back and tried to flee and were shot in the leg in retaliatory fire.
Two deaths were reported in Mathura early Thursday and one in Hardoi on Wednesday.
A senior Uttar Pradesh police officer said 15 accused were injured in separate encounters during the same period, sustaining gunshot wounds to their legs in an exchange of fire with police while trying to escape.
Among them, 10 men were shot and injured in Muzaffarnagar between Tuesday and Wednesday in six separate encounters.
In two separate incidents, four police officers were also injured. Officials said their condition remains stable.
Mathura, May 7
Police in Mathura shot dead two alleged members of the Bawaria gang who were wanted in connection with a robbery last month, during which a family was held hostage while jewellery and other valuables were stolen.
What transpired: Police claim that acting on intelligence inputs, they attempted to arrest the two suspects but the men allegedly opened fire and tried to flee.
Police returned fire, injuring both suspects. Two police officers were also wounded. Senior Superintendent of Police, Shlok Kumar, said doctors declared the two accused — Pappu alias Rajendra and Dharmveer alias Lambu, both from Rajasthan — dead on arrival.
Police said the men carried rewards of Rs 50,000 each and operated across several states using multiple identities.
Police records show that Pappu was wanted in 11 cases, Dharmveer had 16 cases registered against him. Police said they obtained videos showing their involvement in crimes in different parts of the country and are coordinating with authorities for further details.
Hardoi, May 6
Police in Hardoi shot dead a man accused of kidnapping a seven-year-old boy last week before allegedly sexually assaulting and strangling him. Police identified the suspect as Menoor, alias Mehnuddin, a history-sheeter from neighbouring Kannauj district with around a dozen criminal cases registered against him across UP.
Hardoi Superintendent of Police, Ashok Kumar Meena, said the suspect’s role emerged during the investigation and, after he remained on the run, police announced a Rs 50,000 cash reward for his arrest.
What transpired: According to police, the accused was cornered on Wednesday morning while he was on a motorcycle. On spotting the police team, he allegedly opened fire in an attempt to escape.
Police fired back and the accused was shot; he was declared dead on arrival at the hospital. A police sub-inspector was also shot in the hand.
The 15 shot in the leg
Fatehpur, May 7
In the early hours of Thursday, police said they arrested a man carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakh after an encounter in a dense scrubland in Khaga area in which he was shot in the leg.
Police said the accused, Bablu Singraur (29), was wanted in connection with cases involving gangrape, extortion and offences under the IT Act. Police said he has five cases registered against him.
Muzaffarnagar, May 6
Muzaffarnagar, May 5
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