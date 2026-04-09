Uttar Pradesh plans ‘Greater Agra’ with 10 townships named after rivers

A new urban cluster will be developed on the outskirts of Agra city, with townships named after India’s sacred rivers – from Sindhu to Kaveri – set to come up.

Called the Greater Agra project, it will be spread across 450 hectares in Raipur and Rehankalan villages in Agra district. The project will comprise 10 themed townships—Sindhupuram, Gomtipuram, Gangapuram, Yamunapuram, Betwapuram, Mahanadipuram, Narmadapuram, Godavaripuram, Krishnapuram and Kaveripuram.

The project, which will be developed under the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Urban Expansion Scheme, is estimated to cost Rs 5,142 crore – Rs 870 crore for land acquisition and Rs 4,272 crore for infrastructure development. UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had announced the project on Tuesday.

Sharing details of the project, M Arunmozhi, Vice Chairman, ADA, told The Indian Express, “Since Agra is getting exhausted, the idea of the project is to extend Agra on the lines of Greater Noida. This Greater Agra would be next to the Agra Ring Road and would be connected to the Yamuna Expressway and the Lucknow-Agra Expressway.”

UP Tourism Minister Jaiveer Singh said, “These names are not just symbolic. They give identity to the city’s expansion, while keeping it rooted in cultural consciousness.”

At one level, an official said, the plan addresses a familiar urban challenge. With NCR cities like Noida and Gurgaon facing mounting pressure, Greater Agra is being positioned as an alternative growth centre — offering space, infrastructure and connectivity without the congestion. But what sets it apart, the official added, is its cultural framing.

What is the Greater Agra Project?

Officials said the project will position Agra beyond its traditional identity as a tourism hub centered around the Taj Mahal.

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On the ground, the plan translates into a fully serviced urban ecosystem. Around 4,700 plots have been planned across residential, group housing, commercial, and mixed-use categories, with the capacity to house nearly 1.5 lakh people.

The idea is to create self-contained neighbourhoods – where schools, hospitals, banks, community centres, and emergency services are built into the layout rather than added later.

Infrastructure is a key focus. The project includes a modern road network, sewage and water treatment systems, power substations, and solid waste management facilities – features, officials said, are essential to avoid the unplanned sprawl seen in older cities.

The proposed road network will be linked to a 100-metre-wide Inner Ring Road, along with connectivity to the Yamuna Expressway, Agra-Lucknow Expressway, and national highways.

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The Greater Agra Project’s proximity to the Yamuna River and the Kuberpur railway station is expected to support both mobility and trade.

Within the townships, planners have decided to reserve at least 15 per cent of land for green spaces – parks, open areas, and sports facilities.

Some zones will also have distinct roles. Yamunapuram is being developed as a commercial hub, while Kaveripuram is expected to focus on water-based recreation, said an official.

The official added that the economic impact could be significant. “Beyond construction, the project is expected to generate jobs in services, trade, and industry.”

The project plan

10 townships named after rivers and their respective areas:

Sindhupuram – 28.28 hectares

Gomtipuram – 47.31 hectares

Gangapuram – 49.31 hectares

Yamunapuram – 43.77 hectares

Betwapuram – 30.06 hectares

Mahanadipuram – 33.05 hectares

Narmadapuram – 44.88 hectares

Godavaripuram – 43.81 hectares

Krishnapuram – 43.45 hectares

Kaveripuram – 49.26 hectares