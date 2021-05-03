Uttar Pradesh: Patient’s kin ‘attack’ doctor, hospital staff

He added that a non-cognizable report was registered against some hospital staffers for allegedly attacking the patient’s family members.

Relatives of a patient allegedly attacked staffers, including a doctor, at a Bareilly hospital on Saturday after the patient was allegedly denied admission over “unavailability of oxygen”, police said. The situation was brought under control after a police team reached the spot.

On the basis of a complaint by the hospital authorities, an FIR was registered against one named and seven unidentified persons on several charges, including rioting and voluntarily causing hurt, said officiating station house officer, Subhash Nagar police station, sub-inspector Gajendra Singh.

He added that a non-cognizable report was registered against some hospital staffers for allegedly attacking the patient’s family members. Singh said both complaints would be investigated.

According to Singh, on Saturday, Rohit Saini approached his friend requesting to arrange oxygen for his fathe. Rohit’s friend spoke to an employee at a private hospital, who arranged oxygen for two hours. Rohit then took his father to the hospital where staff asked to refill the oxygen cylinder.

Rohit took his father to another hospital and got him admitted, said Singh. Two hours later, Rohit, along with others, returned and entered into an argument. Singh added that the patient is now stable.