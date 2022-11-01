Uttar Pradesh: Pastor held for ‘illegal conversions’

Uttar Pradesh Police arrested a 36-year-old pastor on Sunday for allegedly forcing local residents of a Fatehpur village to convert to Christanity. The accused Vijay Masih had been absconding since April, police said.

“Masih was arrested in April for forcing a person to convert to Christanity but he got bail. During investigation, we found that he along with others were involved in forcing other persons to convert also. Other relevant sections of IPC were added to the case. Monday’s arrest was made in connection with the new sections,” said SHO Kotwali police station, Amit Kumar Mishra.

The police claimed to have recovered four Aadhaar cards—two each of Kishan and Satyapal. “During interrogation, Masih told police that he along with others had helped Kishan and Satyapal convert to Christanity. Masih told us that during the conversions, many persons were present in the local church and they all had supported him. The accused also said that they used to give new Aadhaar cards to people after the conversion,” a police officer said.