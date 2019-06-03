UP: Panel formed to probe WhatsApp comments against PM Modi and CM Adityanath

A three-member committee has been formed to investigate a complaint by BJP district president Jaynath Singh over objectionable comments against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on a WhatsApp group with teachers and staff of a government inter college in Azamgarh as members.

Advertising

Jaynath Singh gave his complaint to VK Sharma, District Inspector of School, Azamgarh, who formed the committee to conduct the inquiry.

“On Saturday, I got a complaint from Jaynath Singh stating that objectionable comments about the Prime Minister and the Chief Minister were made in a WhatsApp group with teachers and staff of Rajkhiya Balika Inter College at Bagwar area in Azamgarh,” Sharma told The Indian Express.

Ranjan Devi, acting principal of Rajkhiya Balika Inter College, is the administrator of the WhatsApp group that was constituted to share college-related information with the staff, he added.

Advertising

“I formed a three-member committee, which includes two principals of different government inter colleges and a lecture to conduct inquiry. Action will be taken against those guilty after the probe,” said Sharma and added, “Tension was going on between acting principal and a staff of the college. They are regularly filing complaints against each other.”

Jaynath Singh said, “I came to know about the matter after someone forwarded me those objectionable messages. I checked and found those messages were shared initially in the WhatsApp group in which teachers and staff of Rajkhiya Balika Inter College are members. I complained about it to DIOS seeking action against those who posted the messages.”