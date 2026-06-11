Uttar Pradesh panchayat polls: Over 12.58 crore to vote as final electoral rolls out

The State Election Commission (SEC) has released the final electoral roll for the upcoming three-tier panchayat elections, with the total number of registered voters across the state’s rural local bodies rising to over 12.58 crore. The number of voters in last year’s draft electoral rolls was over 12.29 crore.

The SEC data showed that during a revision process spanning over six months, authorities added over 2.32 crore new voters to the electoral rolls, while delisting over 2.03 crore electors. In effect, the total electorate this year has risen by over 29 lakh.

The increase comes after the disposal of claims and objections and a fresh revision exercise carried out across all districts. Officials said the revised rolls have been finalised after incorporating additions, deletions and corrections received during the verification process.