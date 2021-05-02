Uttar Pradesh panchayat elections: Will participate in counting, say teachers and govt staff

Several teachers’ and employees’ associations on Saturday announced that they will be participating in the counting of votes for the Panchayat elections on Sunday. Claiming that many teachers lost their lives to Covid-19 after they were deployed in panchayat poll duty, the associations had on Thursday threatened to boycott the counting of votes on Sunday. However, after having a virtual meeting with senior government officials, the associations announced that they will take part in counting, provided that Covid protocols are strictly in place.

Virendra Mishra, spokesperson of Rashtriya Shaikshik Mahasangh, on Saturday night said that the boycott call has been withdrawn by all associations. “The Supreme Court has ordered that counting will be done with Covid protocol, and the government has assured us that it will be followed. So we have agreed to take part in the counting tomorrow,” said Mishra after the meeting.

Officials said government officials, candidates and their agents will have to produce RT-PCR test results showing that they are Covid-19 negative before entering counting centres. “This will be in accordance with court orders,” said an official.