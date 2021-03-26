Uttar Pradesh panchayat elections: Polling to start from April 15, results on May 2

The Uttar Pradesh Panchayat polls will be held in four phases. (Representational)

The Uttar Pradesh State Election Commission on Friday announced the dates for the four-phase Panchayat Polls. Starting from April 15, the results of all the four phases will be declared on May 2.

The election, which is taking place just a year ahead of the Assembly polls, is significant for all the political parties, but especially the ruling Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) considering the recent farmers’ agitation over the new farm laws. It is because of this that the BJP has been working hard at the village level since the past one month, holding chaupals to tell farmers about the works undertaken by both the central and the state government in the past four years.

As per the notification issued by the state poll body, the nomination for the first phase would start on April 4 and the date of withdrawal is April 7. The distribution of nomination papers at the district level would start from March 27.

The districts where three tier Panchayat polls would take place in the first phase are Saharanpur, Ghaziabad, Rampur, Bareilly, hathras, Agra, Kanpur city, Jhansi, Mahoba, Prayagraj, Rae Bareli, Hardoi, Ayodhya, Shravasti, Sant Kabir nagar, Gorakhpur, Jaunpur and Bhadohi.

The districts which would go to the polls in the second phase are Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Gauram Budh Nagar, Bijnore, Amroha, Badaun, Etah, Mainpuri, Kannauj, Etawah, Lalitpur, Chitrakoot, Pratapgarh, Lucknow, Lakhimpur Khiri, Sultanpur, Gonda, Maharajganj, Varanasi and Azamgarh. Nomination here would start from April 7, the date of withdrawal would be April 11 and the polling would take place on April 19.

The districts in third phase include Shamli, Meerut, Muradabad, Pilibhit, Kansgaj, Firozabad, Auraiya, Kanpur Dehat, Jalaun, Hameerpur, Fatehpur, Unnao, Amethi, Barabanki, Balrampur, Sidharthanagar, Deoria, Chandauli, Mirzapur and Ballia. The nomination here will start from April 13, the date of withdrawal is April 18 and people will be voting on April 26.

The districts to the polls last include Bulandshahr, Hapur, Sambhal, Shahjahanpr, Aligarh, Mathura, Farukhabad, Banda, Kaushambi, Sitapur, Ambedkarnagar, Bahraich, Basti, Kushinagar, Ghazipur, Sonbhadra and Mau. The nomination for this phase would start from April 17, the date of withdrawal is April 21 and polling would take place on April 29.

75 posts of Jila Panchayat Chairman, 826 posts of Kshetra Panchayat heads and 58,194 posts of Gram Pradhans are up for grabs.

Recently, the new rules for reservation of seats were set aside following a directive by the Allahabad High Court, which, while hearing a petition, ruled that the polls will be held considering 2015 as the base date for reservation of the seats.

A plea, however, has been filed before the Supreme Court challenging the Allahabad High Court order.