Uttar Pradesh: Out for a walk, SP leader shot in Mau, FIR names no one

On his wife Meena Yadav’s complaint, an FIR has been lodged against unidentified persons at Mohammadabad police station. No one has been arrested. (Representational Image) On his wife Meena Yadav’s complaint, an FIR has been lodged against unidentified persons at Mohammadabad police station. No one has been arrested. (Representational Image)

A Samajwadi Party (SP) leader and former village pradhan was shot dead while he was out for a morning walk at a village in Mau district on Sunday.

The incident came to light when a resident spotted the body of 42-year-old Bijli Yadav in a field. Police suspect that an issue related to the upcoming panchayat election could be behind the murder.

On his wife Meena Yadav’s complaint, an FIR has been lodged against unidentified persons at Mohammadabad police station. No one has been arrested.

A native of Shikwaliya village, Bijli Yadav is survived by his wife and five daughters. He was private contractor and owned two trucks.

Abhinav Kannaujia, Circle Officer of Mau, said around 7 am, they were informed that Yadav was shot dead. A police team rushed to the spot and sent the body for postmortem.

“The assailant had shot the victim from point blank range at his temple. The autopsy report is still awaited,” said Kannaujia.

During preliminary inquiry, the police came to know that Yadav would go for morning walk daily. “On Sunday, he left home around 6 am alone. Around half-an-hour later, a resident spotted Yadav’s body in the field, which is around 400 metres from the village. He immediately informed others who, in turn, alerted police,” the police said.

Several SP workers and also residents of neighbouring villages rushed to the spot.

“There was no criminal case against Bijli Yadav. We are trying to collect more details about the victim and his family. He did not have any dispute with anyone. The motive behind the murder is still not clear, and we are looking into all angles. So far, no one has come forward claiming to have witnessed the incident,” said Kannaujia.

Former Mau SP president Dharam Prakash said that Yadav was an old party worker and was in charge of Shikwaliya election booth. “He was also in-charge of Koria Par sector which falls under Ghosi assembly seat,” Prakash said. “We spoke to the Superintendent of Police of Mau, Anurag Arya, and he assured us to solve the case earliest,” said Prakash adding that Yadav was only son of his parents.

The Samajwadi Party had dissolved its Mau’s unit in September last year. “The party has not formed a new district unit since then,” said Prakash.

For all the latest Lucknow News, download Indian Express App