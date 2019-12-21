Uttar Pradesh: Oppn backs peaceful protests, CM says SP & Cong misleading people

Security personnel deployed in the Old City area of Lucknow, a day after the city witnessed violent protests, on Friday. Vishal Srivastav Security personnel deployed in the Old City area of Lucknow, a day after the city witnessed violent protests, on Friday. Vishal Srivastav

As violent protests against the new citizenship law and the proposed NRC (National Register of Citizens) flared up across Uttar Pradesh on Friday, the Opposition parties slammed the BJP government for “ignoring public opinion” and said that they will oppose the new law and the NRC with all its might. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on the other hand, accused the Congress and Samajwadi Party of “creating misconceptions on the issue to get political benefits”.

In a statement issued by the CM’s office on Friday evening, Chief Minister appealed for calm and asked people to not pay heed to rumours. “The statements of Congress leaders and acts of Samajwadi Party (SP) leaders are very unfortunate, and misconception is continuously being created by them to get political benefits. The Prime Minister has already said that the citizenship law is not against any caste, belief or religion but guarantees everyone’s safety. Violent acts like these are like ignoring the law of India. Those anti-social and anti-national elements who do not want peace and prosperity in the country are spreading violence by misleading people,” the CM was quoted, as saying.

The Chief Minister also directed police to find the elements indulging in violence and misleading people through rumours.

“The CM has repeated that at places where miscreants have damaged public property, they will be identified based on video footage and other evidence and the recovery of loss will be made by confiscating their property,” the statement added.

But Samajwadi Party chief and former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav hit out at the CM. “Those in power must not forget that when people move forward together then even the most oppressive has to retreat. This govt will bend and will retreat… The united people of the country are fighting to safeguard the values of our Constitution… Instead of building trust among the people, the state government is using undemocratic language like “will take revenge” in regard to the biased CAA, which has led to the situation becoming worse. People would not tolerate the government that believes in “thoktantra”,” he tweeted, referring to CM’s Thursday remark that he will take revenge on arsonists.

“BJP is still trying to mislead the people of this country. The real power rests with the people of this country. Just by a having majority government, public opinion can’t be ignored,” Akhilesh said.

A statement issued by his party said that Akhilesh has instructed party workers to go among the people and “expose the conspiracies being spread by the BJP:. “The SP will oppose the NRC with all the power it has. The BJP is harming itself by using force and taking action against those who are raising their voice against the CAA. They are doing injustice to innocents. This is not a good state of affairs for a democracy,” it said.

“The BJP intentionally does things to distract the people from the real issues. The BJP first brought noteban and then GST to disrupt peace and now, they have created a new issue,” the Samajwadi Party said.

BSP chief Mayawati said that her party supports the protests against the new law and NRC.

“The BSP completely supports the protests against the new Citizenship law and NRC being brought by the Central government. The BSP, however, is a disciplined party that follows the rules in the Constitution. And we are not like other parties and will not indulge in violence and demolition of public property,” she said.

While expressing concern over growing violence, state Congress chief Ajay Kumar Lallu blamed the BJP government for failing to control the situation. “The government is not ready to listen to the voices of the people of the state, which is leading to protests across the state and violence. It is the failure of the government that they have not been able to control violence in the state. The Congress believes that in a civilised society, there is no place for violence,” said Lallu.

Meanwhile, RLD leader Jayant Chaudhary urged the government “to respect the sentiment of the people and must try to understand the opposition towards the biased CAA+NRC”. By stepping behind does not belittle the stature (Prime Minister Narendra) Modiji,” he tweeted.

