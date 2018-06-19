Uttar Pradesh: One killed in Azamgarh encounter

A criminal was killed while his accomplice and a constable were injured in a gunbattle with police in Azamgarh on Monday. The criminal, Rakesh Pasi, was wanted in five cases, including murder and loot, and was carrying a bounty of Rs 50,000 on his head, the police said.

“Following a tip-off, teams of Jahanaganj police station and Crime Branch laid a trap near Amitha Gopalpur village. Around 9.45 am, we saw Rakesh and his associate, Pappu Pasi, passing by on a bike. As soon as they spotted the police team, the duo opened fire, injuring constable Shani Kumar. Therefore, the police team had to retaliate,” said station officer of Jahanaganj police station, Nadeem Ahmad Fareedi.

The police claimed to have recovered two .32 bore pistols and one country-made .315 bore pistol, live cartridges from the spot.

