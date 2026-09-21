UP to be divided into 4, Purvanchal to get Rajbhar Chief Minister: Minister’s big claim

Uttar Pradesh Minister and Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party chief Om Prakash Rajbhar has claimed that the state will be divided into four parts soon, and that the Purvanchal region will get a “Rajbhar Chief Minister”.

Addressing a public meeting in Ambedkarnagar district on Sunday, Rajbhar referred to his “conversation” with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Aane wale dinon mein Pradesh ka chaar bhagon mein batwara hoga. Jis din Purvanchal raj alag hoga, sabse pehle Mukhyamantri koi hoga to Rajbhar ka beta Mukhyamantri Purvanchal ka hoga (In the coming days, the state is going to be divided into four parts. The day a separate Purvanchal state is created, the first Chief Minister will be a son of the Rajbhar community),” he said.