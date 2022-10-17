Uttar Pradesh: NSUI, ABVP launch protest at BHU campus against proposed fee hike

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) have launched protests at the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) against a proposed hike in the fee structure that is expected to be rolled out in the next academic session.

The ABVP and NSUI are the students’ wing of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and the Congress respectively.

The BHU has, however, said that the proposed fee hike will not impact the current batches studying at the varsity, and the decision to implement a “nominal increase” was taken before the academic session 2019-20 started. According to the proposed fee structure shared by the university on its website, some of the courses will see almost a 100 per cent increase in fee.

Speaking to The Indian Express on Sunday, campus secretary of ABVP’s BHU unit Puneet Mishra, said the outfit will protest against the proposed fee increase till it is withdrawn. “We have started an indefinite demonstration at the Dean of Students’ Welfare office from Saturday against the proposed fee hike. Till the proposal is rolled back, the protest will continue. We have received support for the protest against the fee hike from students of all departments and courses.”

“We had started the campaign against the fee hike a couple of months ago, and have received support from students through signature campaigns,” he added.

NSUI’s BHU unit president Rana Rohit said, “BHU was established by Mahamana Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya to cater to students from the weakest sections of our society. If the fee is being increased in such a drastic manner, it will hurt students coming from villages and there are many who may miss out on getting an education.”

“The varsity is saying that the fee hike will impact only those who come to study at the varsity from the next term, and won’t impact the current batches. This fight against the privatization of education is not about a batch. Those who are in BA or BSC today will also have to do their masters at some point, and those in postgraduate courses would like to go for further studies at the varsity. It is not about the current batch or a future batch. Our movement is against the fee hike which will make education at a public university inaccessible for many.”

Meanwhile, a statement issued by BHU on Saturday after the protest was launched at the campus said the students’ claim regarding the fee hike was “untrue and unfounded”. “The university would like to categorically state that no hike has been made effective for the students of Banaras Hindu University. The proposed fee structure is for candidates taking admission for academic session 2022-23,” the statement read.

“The decision of a nominal increase in some elements of the fee structure was taken before the academic session 2019-20 and it is not a new development. It is imperative to mention here that in wake of the Covid-19 pandemic and in order to provide relief to students, the university decided to not implement any kind of increase during the academic sessions 2020-21 and 2021-22,” the varsity said.

“The university appeals to all the students and stakeholders to please not fall for any kind of misinformation and falsehood which is not only denting the image of the university but also adversely affecting the teaching-learning atmosphere on the campus, especially at a time when semester exams are underway,” it said.

The protest at BHU comes days after the students of Allahabad University (AU) launched a campus-wide demonstration against a proposed hike in the fee structure. The university’s Executive Council approved fee hikes for different courses over a month ago. Since then, a group of students have been protesting on the campus demanding the rollback of the alleged 400 per cent fee hike by the university.