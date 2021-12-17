scorecardresearch
Friday, December 17, 2021
Uttar Pradesh News Live, UP Election 2022: PM Modi to meet 40 BJP MPs from UP at his residence today

UP Assembly Election 2022 LIVE Updates: In another development, Arvind Kejriwal will launch AAP's election campaign at a "grand" rally in Lucknow on January 2.

By: Express Web Desk | Lucknow, New Delhi |
December 17, 2021 9:48:51 am
UP Assembly Election 2022 Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will likely meet around 40 BJP MPs from Uttar Pradesh on Friday over breakfast at his official residence in Delhi, sources said on Thursday. This will be his fourth such meeting with party MPs from different states during the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament.

Aam Aadmi Party convenor Arvind Kejriwal will launch the party’s election campaign at a “grand” rally in Lucknow on January 2, party spokesperson Sanjay Singh said. Earlier, Kejriwal’s rally was to be held on November 28, but was postponed amid talk of a pre-poll alliance between the AAP and Samajwadi Party.

The Samajwadi Party Thursday announced an alliance with the Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia) in a meeting between Akhilesh Yadav and his estranged uncle Shivpal Singh Yadav, at the latter’s residence in Lucknow.

In another development, Congress MLAs staged a walkout from the UP Legislative Assembly after they were denied discussions on their demand to dismiss Union Minister Ajay Mishra in connection with the Lakhimpur Kheri violence on October 3. The state Assembly session has been rocked by protests over the same since it began.

Chief Minister Adityanath on Thursday targeted the Samajwadi Party inside and outside the Assembly, referring to present-day “Samajwad (socialism)” as a “red alert”, and said the people of Uttar Pradesh should keep away from it.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Saturday lay the foundation stone of the Ganga Expressway in Uttar Pradesh’s Shahjahanpur, his office said Thursday. The 594-km long six-lane expressway will be built at a cost of over Rs 36,200 crore.

Uttar Pradesh News Live, UP Election 2022: Akhilesh Yadav announces tie-up with Shivpal Yadav's PSP; Arvind Kejriwal to launch AAP UP campaign on January 2; PM Narendra Modi to lay foundation stone of the Ganga Expressway in Shahjahanpur on Saturday. Read latest news and updates below

UP govt allots Rs 4,000 crore for welfare of labourers

With Assembly elections just a few months away, the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday presented its last supplementary budget of Rs 8,479 crore in the Assembly with a primary focus on labour welfare. Almost half of the total budget — Rs 4,000 crore — has been set aside for providing assistance to labourers of unorganised sector alone.

The government also presented a vote on account of Rs 1,68,903.23 crore for the four months of 2022-23. It is to be noted that during the first Covid lockdown in 2020, UP had witnessed the largescale return of its migrant workforce from across the country. The UP government had then prepared data of such labourers and promised them better opportunities in the state.

Presenting the supplementary budget amid sloganeering by the Opposition MLAs demanding a debate over the recent Lakhimpur Kheri incident and the resignation of Union minister Ajay Mishra, Finance Minister Suresh Khanna said the welfare of labour has always been a priority of the present government during the last five years.

