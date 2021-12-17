Uttar Pradesh News Live, UP Election 2022: PM Modi to meet 40 BJP MPs from UP at his residence today

UP Assembly Election 2022 Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will likely meet around 40 BJP MPs from Uttar Pradesh on Friday over breakfast at his official residence in Delhi, sources said on Thursday. This will be his fourth such meeting with party MPs from different states during the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament.

Aam Aadmi Party convenor Arvind Kejriwal will launch the party’s election campaign at a “grand” rally in Lucknow on January 2, party spokesperson Sanjay Singh said. Earlier, Kejriwal’s rally was to be held on November 28, but was postponed amid talk of a pre-poll alliance between the AAP and Samajwadi Party.

The Samajwadi Party Thursday announced an alliance with the Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia) in a meeting between Akhilesh Yadav and his estranged uncle Shivpal Singh Yadav, at the latter’s residence in Lucknow.

In another development, Congress MLAs staged a walkout from the UP Legislative Assembly after they were denied discussions on their demand to dismiss Union Minister Ajay Mishra in connection with the Lakhimpur Kheri violence on October 3. The state Assembly session has been rocked by protests over the same since it began.

Chief Minister Adityanath on Thursday targeted the Samajwadi Party inside and outside the Assembly, referring to present-day “Samajwad (socialism)” as a “red alert”, and said the people of Uttar Pradesh should keep away from it.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Saturday lay the foundation stone of the Ganga Expressway in Uttar Pradesh’s Shahjahanpur, his office said Thursday. The 594-km long six-lane expressway will be built at a cost of over Rs 36,200 crore.