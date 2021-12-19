Uttar Pradesh News Live, UP Election 2022: Rahul, Priyanka in Amethi, target BJP; I-T searches four close to Akhilesh

UP Assembly Election 2022 Live News: Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday visited Amethi with party leader and his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, hitting out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government and saying that nothing had changed in his former Lok Sabha constituency in the last two years.
“You can see the condition today. The country is facing two questions – unemployment and price rise. Neither does the Prime Minister answer these questions, nor does the Chief Minister… You must have seen the PM bathing in the Ganga (river) alone. But the PM can’t tell the country why jobs are not being created in the country… why prices are going up,” he said, referring to PM Modi’s visit to Varanasi earlier this week.
Meanwhile, the Income Tax Department conducted searches Saturday at the houses of a SP leader and three others considered close to SP president Akhilesh Yadav. These included SP national general secretary and spokesperson Rajiv Rai’s house in Mau district as well as premises of Manoj Yadav in Mainpuri and Agra, Jainendra Yadav ‘Neetu’ in Lucknow’s Gomti Nagar area and Rahul Bhasin in Lucknow’s Mahanagar area.
The searches drew an angry response from the SP and its leaders who accused the I-T department of acting at the behest of the BJP ahead of the Assembly polls in the state.
Stepping up his party’s campaign in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh where the BJP hopes to retain power, Prime Minister Narendra Modi attacked Opposition parties Saturday and praised Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, saying “UP+Yogi bahut hai upyogi (very useful)”.
He said the “double engine” was working for the development of the state and welfare of its people, building pucca houses for the poor and ensuring regular electricity supply across the state: “Modi aur Yogi din raat kaam karte hain aur karte rahenge” (Modi and Yogi work day and night and will continue doing so).” Read more
Rahul Gandhi on Saturday was in Uttar Pradesh with his sister Priyanka Gandhi. This was his second visit to Amethi, a parliamentary constituency he represented for 15 years until his defeat to BJP’s Smriti Irani in the 2019 general election.
“Every lane in Amethi is the same. The only difference is that people’s eyes have anger against the government. Even today, we have the same place in people’s hearts… we are together against injustice,” Rahul tweeted after leading a march with Priyanka from Jagdishpur to village Harimau in Amethi.
At the “Pratigya Padyatra” held ahead of Assembly election in the state, the senior Congress leader targeted Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Prime Minister Narendra Modi over inflation and unemployment. Read more