scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, December 19, 2021
MUST READ
Live now

Uttar Pradesh News Live, UP Election 2022: Rahul, Priyanka in Amethi, target BJP; I-T searches four close to Akhilesh

2022 UP Election LIVE news, Uttar Pradesh Today Latest Updates, 19 December: The searches drew an angry response from the SP and its leaders who accused the I-T department of acting at the behest of the BJP ahead of the Assembly polls in the state.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: December 19, 2021 10:27:43 am
Senior Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Amethi on Saturday. (Photo: Twitter)

UP Assembly Election 2022 Live News: Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday visited Amethi with party leader and his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, hitting out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government and saying that nothing had changed in his former Lok Sabha constituency in the last two years.

“You can see the condition today. The country is facing two questions – unemployment and price rise. Neither does the Prime Minister answer these questions, nor does the Chief Minister… You must have seen the PM bathing in the Ganga (river) alone. But the PM can’t tell the country why jobs are not being created in the country… why prices are going up,” he said, referring to PM Modi’s visit to Varanasi earlier this week.

Meanwhile, the Income Tax Department conducted searches Saturday at the houses of a SP leader and three others considered close to SP president Akhilesh Yadav. These included SP national general secretary and spokesperson Rajiv Rai’s house in Mau district as well as premises of Manoj Yadav in Mainpuri and Agra, Jainendra Yadav ‘Neetu’ in Lucknow’s Gomti Nagar area and Rahul Bhasin in Lucknow’s Mahanagar area.

More from Lucknow

The searches drew an angry response from the SP and its leaders who accused the I-T department of acting at the behest of the BJP ahead of the Assembly polls in the state.

Live Blog

UP Assembly Election 2022 Live News: Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi visit Amethi, target BJP; I-T searches four close to Akhilesh Yadav; Rakesh Tikait rules out contesting; Follow latest updates here

10:27 (IST)19 Dec 2021
PM attacks Oppn, says ‘UP+Yogi bahut hai upyogi’

Stepping up his party’s campaign in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh where the BJP hopes to retain power, Prime Minister Narendra Modi attacked Opposition parties Saturday and praised Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, saying “UP+Yogi bahut hai upyogi (very useful)”.

He said the “double engine” was working for the development of the state and welfare of its people, building pucca houses for the poor and ensuring regular electricity supply across the state: “Modi aur Yogi din raat kaam karte hain aur karte rahenge” (Modi and Yogi work day and night and will continue doing so).” Read more

10:25 (IST)19 Dec 2021
Rahul, Priyanka march in Amethi, target BJP: ‘Every lane is the same’

Rahul Gandhi on Saturday was in Uttar Pradesh with his sister Priyanka Gandhi. This was his second visit to Amethi, a parliamentary constituency he represented for 15 years until his defeat to BJP’s Smriti Irani in the 2019 general election.

“Every lane in Amethi is the same. The only difference is that people’s eyes have anger against the government. Even today, we have the same place in people’s hearts… we are together against injustice,” Rahul tweeted after leading a march with Priyanka from Jagdishpur to village Harimau in Amethi.

At the “Pratigya Padyatra” held ahead of Assembly election in the state, the senior Congress leader targeted Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Prime Minister Narendra Modi over inflation and unemployment. Read more

An Income Tax Department search in progress at Samajwadi Party National President Akhilesh Yadav's Personal Seceretary Jainendra Yadav's residence at Gomti Nagar area of Lucknow on Saturday. (Express photo by Vishal Srivastav)

In poll run-up, I-T searches four close to Akhilesh

In New Delhi, officials of the I-T Department confirmed that searches were underway, but did not provide details.

While Manoj Yadav and Rahul Bhasin are considered close to Akhilesh Yadav, Jainendra Yadav ‘Neetu’ was an Officer on Special Duty during the 2012-17 rule of the SP government.

Reacting to the searches, Akhilesh Yadav said the searches were being conducted to target Rai because the “BJP is scared” that “they are going to lose the UP elections”.

At a press conference in Rae Bareli ahead of his Vijay Yatra, the SP chief said: “I have told you before too that since the defeat of BJP hurts them more, big leaders will come from Delhi. So far, we were waiting for Income Tax people to come… I-T people have come. In the coming days, ED and CBI will come with other agencies. Conspiracies will be spread, but the BJP will be removed from UP.”

Rakesh Tikait rules out contesting Uttar Pradesh elections

I have no intention of contesting the upcoming Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh nor the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) spokesperson Rakesh Tikait – one of the prominent faces of the farmers’ year-long agitation – said on Saturday.

Tikait, a Jat leader from west Uttar Pradesh, made the remark after Samjawadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said on December 16 he would welcome if the farm leader fought the state elections from an SP ticket.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd