Uttar Pradesh News Live, UP Election 2022: Rahul, Priyanka in Amethi, target BJP; I-T searches four close to Akhilesh

UP Assembly Election 2022 Live News: Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday visited Amethi with party leader and his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, hitting out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government and saying that nothing had changed in his former Lok Sabha constituency in the last two years.

“You can see the condition today. The country is facing two questions – unemployment and price rise. Neither does the Prime Minister answer these questions, nor does the Chief Minister… You must have seen the PM bathing in the Ganga (river) alone. But the PM can’t tell the country why jobs are not being created in the country… why prices are going up,” he said, referring to PM Modi’s visit to Varanasi earlier this week.

Meanwhile, the Income Tax Department conducted searches Saturday at the houses of a SP leader and three others considered close to SP president Akhilesh Yadav. These included SP national general secretary and spokesperson Rajiv Rai’s house in Mau district as well as premises of Manoj Yadav in Mainpuri and Agra, Jainendra Yadav ‘Neetu’ in Lucknow’s Gomti Nagar area and Rahul Bhasin in Lucknow’s Mahanagar area.

The searches drew an angry response from the SP and its leaders who accused the I-T department of acting at the behest of the BJP ahead of the Assembly polls in the state.