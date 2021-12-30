UP Live Updates, UP election 2022: EC to hold press conference today

UP Assembly Election 2022 LIVE Updates: A day after it met with district and division level officials to review the preparations for next year’s state assembly elections, a delegation of the Election Commission is slated to hold a press conference in Lucknow on Thursday. The EC delegation, which arrived here on Tuesday, met district magistrates, police chiefs, commissioners, IGs, DIGs and other officials and reviewed the preparations for the upcoming polls to ensure free and fair elections.

Meanwhile, Kanpur police on Wednesday arrested five Samajwadi Party (SP) workers for allegedly indulging in rioting and criminal conspiracy to disturb peace during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Kanpur visit earlier this week.

Taking a dig at Opposition, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Wednesday said that if there was SP or BSP govt, then all the money meant for public welfare would have gone into their personal bank accounts.

Speaking at a rally in Farrukhabad, Adityanath said, “We’re giving free COVID19 vaccines to all and free ration to the poor. This is what happens when there is a good government. If there was SP or BSP govt, then all the money meant for public welfare would have gone into their personal accounts.”