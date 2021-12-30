UP Live Updates, UP election 2022: EC to hold press conference today

UP Assembly Election 2022 LIVE Updates: A day after it met with district and division level officials to review the preparations for next year’s state assembly elections, a delegation of the Election Commission is slated to hold a press conference in Lucknow on Thursday. The EC delegation, which arrived here on Tuesday, met district magistrates, police chiefs, commissioners, IGs, DIGs and other officials and reviewed the preparations for the upcoming polls to ensure free and fair elections.
Taking a dig at Opposition, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Wednesday said that if there was SP or BSP govt, then all the money meant for public welfare would have gone into their personal bank accounts.
Speaking at a rally in Farrukhabad, Adityanath said, “We’re giving free COVID19 vaccines to all and free ration to the poor. This is what happens when there is a good government. If there was SP or BSP govt, then all the money meant for public welfare would have gone into their personal accounts.”
Uttar Pradesh Congress president Ajay Kumar Lallu on Wednesday wrote to Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra seeking time for its “authorised” representatives to put forth the party’s suggestions for “free and fair elections,” while saying that a delegation that met the election commission on Tuesday was “not authorised” by the party.
“We want to bring to your knowledge that the delegation that met you on Tuesday of Indian National Congress was not authorised. Tomorrow, on 30-12-2021, authorised delegation of Congress having me (Ajay Kumar Lallu), Congress Legislature Party leader Aradhna Mishra, former MP Pramod Tiwari and Naseemudin Siddiqui, following all Covid-related guidelines, want to give their suggestions regarding holding of free, fair and timely elections. Kindly give time to this delegation to meet you,” Lallu wrote to Chandra. Read more.
A delegation of the Election Commission of India (EC) on Wednesday held a meeting with district election officers (DEOs), superintendents of police, police commissioners and divisional commissioners to assess the law and order situation and the administration’s preparedness in view of the UP Assembly elections due early next year.
In the meetings, the delegation led by CEC Sushil Chandra is learnt to have directed the officials to focus on increasing voter turnout as compared to 2017, improve gender ratio in the electoral roll, increase turnout of women voters and make efforts to seize unaccounted cash. Read more.
Kanpur police on Wednesday arrested five Samajwadi Party (SP) workers for allegedly indulging in rioting and criminal conspiracy to disturb peace during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Kanpur visit on Tuesday.
Hours after the arrests, the party released a statement saying that it had expelled the five persons.
According to police, those arrested include Shukant Sharma, who was earlier city spokesperson of Mulayam Singh Yadav Youth Brigade, Sachin Kesarwani, regional secretary of Chhatra Sabha, Abhishek Rawat is city secretary of Mulayam Singh Yadav Youth Brigade, Nikesh Kumar is former district secretary of Yuvjan Sabha and Akur Patel is former secretary of SP’s OBC Cell. Read more.