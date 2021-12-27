Uttar Pradesh News Live, UP Election 2022: Congress calls UP CM ‘Bulldozernath’, says he crushed girls’ dreams

UP Assembly Election 2022 LIVE Updates: The Congress on Sunday termed Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Aditynath “Bulldozernath”, or the lord of bulldozers, while accusing him of crushing the dreams of the girls who wanted to run a marathon organised by the party in Lucknow.
Congress General secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also slammed the UP government, saying girls won’t tolerate it and will fight for their rights.
The statements came after the Lucknow authorities did not allow the party to hold the race there.
Meanwhile, a state minister said if the Yogi Adityanath government returns to power in Uttar Pradesh for a second term, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi will start wearing Hindus’ sacred thread ‘janeu’, worn across the shoulder, and chanting Lord Ram’s name.
This will be in the line of leaders like Rahul Gandhi wearing ‘janeu’ and Akhilesh Yadav visiting Hanuman temples to pay his obeisance amid the strengthening BJP’s ideology, UP’s Panchayati Raj Minister Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary asserted.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday lashed out at the Samajwadi Party (SP), alleging that its president Akhilesh Yadav was planning to stop the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya if elected to power in the upcoming state elections.
Shah claimed that Akhilesh was upset with the BJP because the Narendra Modi government at the Centre had outlawed the practice of triple talaq to do justice to Muslim women, and because the prime minister had laid the foundation of the Ram Temple that would be ready within months.
