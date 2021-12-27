scorecardresearch
Monday, December 27, 2021
Uttar Pradesh News Live, UP Election 2022: Congress calls UP CM ‘Bulldozernath’, says he crushed girls’ dreams

2022 UP Election LIVE News, Uttar Pradesh Night Curfew Today Latest Updates, 27 December: Congress General secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also slammed the UP government, saying girls won’t tolerate it and will fight for their rights.

By: Express Web Desk | Lucknow |
Updated: December 27, 2021 10:50:46 am
UP Chief Minister Yogi AdityanathUP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (file photo)

UP Assembly Election 2022 LIVE Updates: The Congress on Sunday termed Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Aditynath “Bulldozernath”, or the lord of bulldozers, while accusing him of crushing the dreams of the girls who wanted to run a marathon organised by the party in Lucknow.

Congress General secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also slammed the UP government, saying girls won’t tolerate it and will fight for their rights.

The statements came after the Lucknow authorities did not allow the party to hold the race there.

Meanwhile, a state minister said if the Yogi Adityanath government returns to power in Uttar Pradesh for a second term, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi will start wearing Hindus’ sacred thread ‘janeu’, worn across the shoulder, and chanting Lord Ram’s name.

This will be in the line of leaders like Rahul Gandhi wearing ‘janeu’ and Akhilesh Yadav visiting Hanuman temples to pay his obeisance amid the strengthening BJP’s ideology, UP’s Panchayati Raj Minister Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary asserted.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah lashed out at the Samajwadi Party, alleging that its president Akhilesh Yadav was planning to stop the construction of Ayodhya's Ram Temple if elected to power in the upcoming state polls. Follow this space for latest updates

10:50 (IST)27 Dec 2021
Congress calls UP chief minister ‘Bulldozernath’, says he crushed girls’ dreams

10:50 (IST)27 Dec 2021
Akhilesh wants to stop Ram temple work: Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday lashed out at the Samajwadi Party (SP), alleging that its president Akhilesh Yadav was planning to stop the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya if elected to power in the upcoming state elections.

Shah claimed that Akhilesh was upset with the BJP because the Narendra Modi government at the Centre had outlawed the practice of triple talaq to do justice to Muslim women, and because the prime minister had laid the foundation of the Ram Temple that would be ready within months.

The BJP's Uttar Pradesh poll in-charge Dharmendra Pradhan Sunday held a brainstorming session with the party's Brahmin leaders from the state where it was decided to form a committee to carry out the BJP's reach out activities to the community, sources told PTI.

With an aim to keep caste equations in BJP's favour ahead of the assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh next year, Pradhan held more than three-hour marathon meeting at his residence here which was attended by over a dozen Brahmin leaders, they said.

During the meeting, it was decided to form an informal committee of the party's Brahmin leaders to reach out to this crucial segment of voters and share the various welfare measures meant for them such as 10 per cent reservation for poor hailing from upper caste, they said.

