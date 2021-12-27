Uttar Pradesh News Live, UP Election 2022: Congress calls UP CM ‘Bulldozernath’, says he crushed girls’ dreams

UP Assembly Election 2022 LIVE Updates: The Congress on Sunday termed Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Aditynath “Bulldozernath”, or the lord of bulldozers, while accusing him of crushing the dreams of the girls who wanted to run a marathon organised by the party in Lucknow.

Congress General secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also slammed the UP government, saying girls won’t tolerate it and will fight for their rights.

The statements came after the Lucknow authorities did not allow the party to hold the race there.

Meanwhile, a state minister said if the Yogi Adityanath government returns to power in Uttar Pradesh for a second term, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi will start wearing Hindus’ sacred thread ‘janeu’, worn across the shoulder, and chanting Lord Ram’s name.

This will be in the line of leaders like Rahul Gandhi wearing ‘janeu’ and Akhilesh Yadav visiting Hanuman temples to pay his obeisance amid the strengthening BJP’s ideology, UP’s Panchayati Raj Minister Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary asserted.