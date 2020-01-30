UP: More than 15 children, women held hostage in Farrukhabad

More details are awaited as the officials haven’t elaborated on the incidents as of now. More details are awaited as the officials haven’t elaborated on the incidents as of now.

More than 15 children along with a few women have been taken hostage by an unidentified man in Uttar Pradesh’s Farrukhabad Thursday evening. An incident of firing has been reported and Anti Terrorist Squad teams have been rushed to the site.

A low-intensity blast is also reported and Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath has convened an emergency meeting. IG Range Kanpur is present at the hostage site.

Anti Terrorist Squad teams have been rushed to #farrukhabad where a man has held approximately 12-15 children hostage in a house. Low intensity blast reported.

UP CM has convened an emergency meeting. IG Range Kanpur also on spot@IndianExpress — Amil Bhatnagar (@AmilwithanL) January 30, 2020

(This is a developing story; more details awaited)

For all the latest Lucknow News, download Indian Express App