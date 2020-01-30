Follow Us:
Thursday, January 30, 2020
UP: More than 15 children, women held hostage in Farrukhabad

More than 15 children, along with some women have been held hostage in Farrukhabad.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: January 30, 2020 9:44:25 pm
Uttar Pradesh: More than 15 children, women held hostage in Farrukhabad More details are awaited as the officials haven’t elaborated on the incidents as of now.

More than 15 children along with a few women have been taken hostage by an unidentified man in Uttar Pradesh’s Farrukhabad Thursday evening. An incident of firing has been reported and Anti Terrorist Squad teams have been rushed to the site.

A low-intensity blast is also reported and Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath has convened an emergency meeting. IG Range Kanpur is present at the hostage site.

(This is a developing story; more details awaited)

