Uttar Pradesh: Six prisoners test positive in Moradabad, 73 cops, 11 jail staff quarantined

A TOTAL of 73 policemen and 11 jail staff have been sent to quarantine and their samples are being collected after six prisoners in Moradabad district jail tested positive for coronavirus on Tuesday.

Five of these prisoners are among 17 who were arrested on April 15 for allegedly attacking health workers and a police team who had gone to Nagphani area to bring family members of a patient, who died of Covid for test and put under quarantine. Another prisoner who tested positive was sent to jail on April 12 in connection with a case of robbery lodged at the Mainather police station.

All 18 persons were sent to in separate enclosures inside the Moradabad jail and their blood samples were collected for coronavirus test.

Dr M C Garg, Chief Medical Officer, Moradabad, confirmed that six prisoners had tested positive.

District Magistrate, Moradabad, Rakesh Kumar Singh said,the six prisoners were sent to hospital for treatment while other 12 are now shifted to temporary jail. He added that family members of these five prisoners would also be sent to quarantine.

The 73 policemen being tested are from Naghpani, Civil Lines, Kotwali and Mainather police stations of Moradabad and they had made the arrest of the accused and had visited the area. Some policemen came in contact with these 18 prisoners while completing legal formalities. The total 73 policemen also include a sub-inspector and 11 constables of Moradabad police’s Special Operation Group (SOG) involved in the arrest.

Moradabad Senior Superintendent of Police Amit Pathak said they had identified the 73 policemen who had come in contact with the six prisoners who tested positive. The prison department also identified 11 jail staff who came in contact with these and they were also quarantined, said DIG (Jails) V P Tripathi.

He added that four other prisoners were also in quarantine inside the jail.

