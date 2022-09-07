Uttar Pradesh: Monsoon session likely on Sept 19

The monsoon session of Uttar Pradesh Assembly is likely to begin from September 19. Minister Surya Pratap Shahi said the proposed date has been approved by the cabinet and would now be sent to Governor Anandiben Patel for her approval.

Draft GST (Amendment) Bill likely to be tabled: Sources in the government said the Cabinet also approved the draft Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2022 which will be introduced in the upcoming session of UP Legislative Assembly.

“Through various amendments, attempts have been made to ease the GST registration process for traders and also provide relaxations. Under the proposed Bill, small taxpayers adopting the resolution plan have been given relief by extending the time period – three months – for cancellation of registration in case returns aren’t filed,” said sources.