Uttar Pradesh MLC bypolls: BJP names candidates

The BJP on Saturday announced Dharmendra Singh Senthwar, an OBC leader, and Nirmala Paswan, a Dalit, as candidates for two seats of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council by-polls slated for next month.

Senthwar is presently serving second term as the president of the party’s Gorakhpur region unit. He belongs to Deoria district. A former Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) leader, he earlier served as the Gorakhpur Mahanagar unit president. He has never contested any election in the past.

Paswan belongs to Prayagraj district and had unsuccessfully contested the 2012 assembly election from Soraon (SC reserved) but finished fifth.