Uttar Pradesh: MLA booked, 26 held after Hardoi clash

ONE person suffered a gunshot injury and two others suffered minor injuries after an argument between ‘supporters’ of Mallawan BJP MLA in Hardoi, Ashish Kumar Singh and supporters of Nagar Palika Parishad chairman Ankit Jaiswal, turned violent Friday with stones pelted and shots fired from both sides.

So far, nine persons, including Ankit Jaiswal, who is also a BJP member, and his brother Siddharth aka Siddhu, have been arrested in connection with cross-FIRs registered in the case. A total of 17 others were have been arrested under section 151 (preventive arrest) of CrPC. MLA Ashish Kumar Singh was also booked in the FIR registered.

“Around 8 pm Friday, nearly 100 persons, claiming to be supportees of the local MLA, gathered outside the residence of Nagar Palika Parishad chairman Ankit Jaiswal and indulged in an argument with his supporters. Soon, the argument turned violent with stones pelted and shots fired reportedly from both the sides. As the Mallawan police station is nearby, a police team soon reached the spot and brought the situation under control within ten minutes,” said Bilgram circle officer Pratap Singh Chauhan.

“However, one person, Ankit Kumar, suffered a gunshot injury in his ribs. He was referred to KGMU trauma centre in Lucknow. We took 17 persons in custody under section 151 of the CrPC. Later, cross-FIRs were registered from both the sides. Apart from the 17, nine persons were arrested.

Police force is deployed in the area and peace has been restored,” he added.

Mallwan police station SHO Mahesh Kumar Gole said Friday’s incident was the fallout of an argument between the groups a day ago.

“On Thursday, there was an argument between Ankit Jaiswal’s brother Siddharth and some persons from the MLA’s side when they were all drinking together at a bar. Meanwhile, on Saturday, FIR was registered against the MLA and several others on the complaint of Ankit Jaiswal under several sections, including for attempt to murder, rioting armed with deadly weapon. One person, Himanshu, was arrested in connection with this FIR,” he said .

“Another FIR was registered based on the complaint of Himanshu under various IPC sections including for attempt to murder and rioting armed with deadly weapon. Eight persons, including Ankit Jaiswal and his brother Siddharth, were arrested on this,” he said. He added that a probe was on and more arrests were likely.

MLA Ashish Singh claimed that he had “nothing to do with the incident” and that his name was added in the FIR as part of a “conspiracy from a higher level.”

“The clash was all due to an argument between Siddharth and Himanshu. Although you can call those involved in the clash my supporters, I have nothing to do with what happened,” claimed the MLA.