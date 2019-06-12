Uttar Pradesh: Minor raped, hunt on for two suspects

A 13-YEAR-OLD girl was allegedly abducted and raped by two men in a village in Uttar Pradesh Sunday night. The father of the victim lodged a police complaint with the local police station late Sunday night. The police launched a search operation and she was found unconscious in a forest near the village on Monday morning.

The police said the girl was playing with other kids near her residence in the village Sunday evening and when she did not return home, family members inquired about her at nearby places but to no avail. Later, the family members were told by locals that they had spotted the minor being taken into a nearby forest area by two local youths, aged 18 and 20, the police said. The relatives, however, could not locate the girl by themselves and approached the police.

“We launched a search operation early Monday morning and traced the minor from the forest area She was unconscious and we handed her over to her family. The girl later narrated her Sunday night ordeal to her father and also named the two accused. We have added the IPC section for rape in the missing report and sent the victim for the medical examination,” a senior police officer told The Indian Express.

He added, “No arrests have been made yet. We have booked the two accused under IPC sections 363 (punishment for kidnapping), 376 (rape) and also the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.”

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had held a high-level meeting with top police and government officials in Lucknow Monday following a spate in incidents of rape of minor girls, especially in rural areas of the state.

The CM issued a slew of directions, including increasing foot patrolling by cops in rural areas and making anti-Romeo squads more effective to curb rape incidents. “Two persons have been named in this case and a search is on for them. They will be punished severely,” said Shamli Additional SP Rajesh Srivasta.