Uttar Pradesh: Minor girl’s decomposed body found from premises of Asaram Bapu Sewa Kendra in Gonda

Gonda police Friday morning recovered a decomposed body of a 14-year-old girl from inside a car parked at the Asaram Bapu Sewa Kendra in the Kotwali area. The girl had gone missing on April 5 and her father has now filed a case against three persons with whom he has a land dispute.

The car was parked at the sewa kendra for a long time, said the police. “The body has been sent for autopsy and the next course of action will be taken on the basis of the report,” said DIG, Devipatan Range, Upendra Kumar Agarwal.

According to the police, on April 5, the girl went missing while playing outside her home. The family looked around for her but failed to trace her. The girl’s mother lodged a case against three neighbours under IPC Section 363 (kidnapping or maiming a minor for the purpose of begging) at the Kotwali police station.

The sewa kendra is close to the girl’s residence, said station house officer, Kotwali police station, Pankaj Kumar Singh. The police are collecting details of the car.