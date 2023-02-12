scorecardresearch
Sunday, Feb 12, 2023
UP minister urges public to worship cow on Valentine’s Day

Cow has been paramount not only because of emotional or religious reasons but also because of fulfilling the essential needs of human society," State Animal Husbandry Minister Dharam Pal Singh said.

Dharam Pal Singh also appealed that on the occasion of 'Holika Dahan,' cow dung should be used as it is environment-friendly and reduces air pollution. (Photo: Dharam Pal Singh/ Twitter)

An Uttar Pradesh Minister on Sunday asked the people of the state to celebrate Valentine’s Day by offering cows “gud and roti” and taking their blessings.

The Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI) had last Monday appealed to the public to celebrate February 14 as ‘Cow Hug Day’. The directive was later cancelled after the move became the subject of memes on social media.

“Valentine’s day, known as love day, on Feb 14 should be celebrated by expressing love and faith towards cows by offering them ‘gud and roti’. Besides, their blessing should be taken by touching their head and neck,” State Animal Husbandry Minister Dharam Pal Singh said in a statement.

“Gavo Vishwasya Matarah” in vedas means “Cow is the mother of the world,” he said.

“Therefore, on this day, a resolution should also be taken to serve the mother cow regularly,” he added.

“Cow products are used in every fast, festival, worship and rituals in Indian society. Cow has been paramount not only because of emotional or religious reasons but also because of fulfilling the essential needs of human society,” he said.

“That’s why it becomes more necessary that we also express our special love for the mother cow on Feb 14 on Valentine’s Day and also make each other aware and motivated,” he added.

The minister also appealed that on the occasion of ‘Holika Dahan,’ cow dung should be used as it is environment-friendly and reduces air pollution.

Earlier, the AWBI had said the appeal was made because the vedic traditions are almost on the “verge of extinction” due to the progress of western culture.

First published on: 12-02-2023 at 22:28 IST
