Uttar Pradesh: Mentally challenged girl ‘raped in Meerut for four months’, one arrested

A 13-year-old mentally challenged girl was allegedly raped by two scrap dealers, aged 30 and 34, in a Meerut village for four months, police said.

The 30-year-old man was arrested on Sunday, while raids were being conducted to nab the other. Police are also on the lookout for a woman who colluded with the men.

“On the pretext of evening strolls one or twice a week, the woman used to take the victim to a nearby scrap shop where the two men would rape her after downing the shutters,” said the in charge of a police station where a case under section 376(rape) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was registered.

The statement of the victim was recorded in presence of a magistrate, said the in charge.

Her family learnt about her sexual exploitation when she developed visible signs of pregnancy.

She was taken to a primary health centre where a doctor confirmed a four-month pregnancy.

Police said based on the statements of the girl, her family members could piece together her ordeal and met Meerut SSP Nitin Tiwari on late Saturday evening, demanding the arrest of the culprits.

The SSP directed the area police station to do the same.