Uttar Pradesh: Medical college principal removed for ‘laxity’ in Covid duty

The Uttar Pradesh government has suspended the principal of a government medical college in Saharanpur for alleged negligence in Covid-related arrangements and supervision of services. Dr (Prof) Dinesh Singh Martolia, who was holding the charge of Shaikh-ul-Hind Maulana Mahmood Hasan Medical College since May last year, has been replaced by Dr Arvind Trivedi of National Medical College, Meerut.

According to a government official, action was taken against Dinesh Singh repeated warning to him for not performing his duty seriously.

“There were allegations that despite strict directions from the government over smooth supply of oxygen to the hospital, it was found that valve of 40 cylinders out of 300 was not working, rendering them useless,” the senior official said. “During the inquiry, oxygen supply in-charge Nawab Singh and gas supplier company informed the district administration that they have been regularly reminding Dinesh Singh to get the valves repaired but he did not act on it,” the senior official added.

It was also alleged that Dinesh Singh used to switch off his cellphone in the night, delaying decisions in urgent matters, said the official and adding that a probe found that there was not much coordination between the principal and different departments of the college. Also, the official said, RT-PCR test report of around 5,000 cases was pending with the college laboratory despite the administration’s strict order of ramping up tests.

When contacted, Dinesh Singh said, “I have also come to know about the government decision. I am ready to follow it.”