Uttar Pradesh: Medanta plans 1,000-bed hospitals in three districts

Medanta Group chairman Dr Naresh Trehan also announced that in the third phase, Medanta hospitals, with 1,000-bed facility, will also be opened in Gorakhpur, Varanasi and Prayagraj to provide quality healthcare facilities in the eastern Uttar Pradesh.

Lucknow: Medanta plans 1,000-bed hospitals in three districts
Medanta Group chairman Dr Naresh Trehan claimed that the treatment cost at the hospitals has been kept affordable so that more people can take benefit from it.

Medanta Group chairman Dr Naresh Trehan on Sunday announced that a 1,000 bed Medanta hospital is set to be launched in Lucknow on October 15, this year.

Speaking at the ground-breaking ceremony of industrial projects, Trehan said that his hospital is expected to provide jobs to around 13,000 people, while foundation stone for a 700-bed hospital in Noida is also to be laid soon.

Trehan also announced that in the third phase, Medanta hospitals, with 1,000-bed facility, will also be opened in Gorakhpur, Varanasi and Prayagraj to provide quality healthcare facilities in the eastern Uttar Pradesh.

He claimed that the treatment cost at the hospitals has been kept affordable so that more people can take benefit from it. “If this speed continues, then in the fourth investors’ summit in Noida, the hospital will be inaugurated,” he said.

