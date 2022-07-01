Rivals’ tactics not helping us to gain votes, so work hard: Mayawati to BSP cadre

Following the party’s defeat in Assembly polls and then in the Azamgarh Lok Sabha bypoll, BSP president Mayawati on Thursday cautioned party workers against alleged tactics of the rival political parties, and asked them to work hard in order to converting its “mass support” into votes at the time of elections.

Gearing up the party cadre for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, BSP president Mayawati held a meeting with party’s senior leaders to review the party’s organisational expansion programmes and preparations of future polls.

With a special focus on Uttar Pradesh, where urban local body elections are due later this year, Mayawati asked party leaders to induct new members in the party.

Though BSP candidate Shah Alam alias Guddu Jamali finished third in the Azamgarh Lok Sabha bypoll, sources said that party leaders at the meeting expressed satisfaction over the result, claiming that Jamali got votes from both the Muslim community and Dalits besides other sections of the society.

“The party is happy that Muslims voted for the BSP even when BJP and Samajwadi Party are adopting communal politics to polarise voters. We have to maintain the support and get votes of other backward castes. With the same goal, the party has decided to induct over one lakh new members from every Assembly segment,” a BSP leader, who was present in the meeting, said.

According to a release issued by the BSP, Mayawati urged party workers to strengthen the organisation at the grassroots level and take forward the work of expanding the base more rapidly.

Mayawati said that BSP’s missionary goal was based on strong ideological and political bases. “…but due to the rival parties making all-out efforts and using tactics, the immense public support of the party has not transferred to votes at the right time. Keeping this in mind, the party has to be very careful and work ahead,” she was quoted in the release.

The BSP president said the “rival casteist parties” are against the BSP and its humanitarian movement, especially the electoral successes and eventually unite against it.

Targeting Yogi Adityanath government, Mayawati alleged that the wrong policy of arrests and demolition in UP was continuing only to divert attention from issues of unemployment, inflation and poverty and disturbance. She said that the government considers only winning elections as the criteria of the welfare state which was inappropriate.