Mathura teacher walks on chairs held by students to cross waterlogged stretch, suspended

A teacher has been suspended in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh, after a video of her entering a flooded school using chairs set up by students went viral on social media.
The video shows the teacher climbing onto chairs to cross a waterlogged stretch, reportedly at the entrance of the school premises. At least five school students, in uniforms, are seen setting up the chairs in a line and holding them in place in order for the teacher to cross without getting wet.
A primary school teacher in UP’s Mathura was suspended after she was seen climbing on chairs to cross the water logging outside the school. pic.twitter.com/F6uHkhFakm
— Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) July 28, 2022
