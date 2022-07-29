scorecardresearch
Friday, July 29, 2022

Mathura teacher walks on chairs held by students to cross waterlogged stretch, suspended

The video shows the teacher climbing onto chairs to cross a waterlogged stretch. At least five school students, in uniforms, are seen setting up the chairs in a line and holding them in place so she can cross without getting wet.

By: Express Web Desk | Lucknow |
Updated: July 29, 2022 11:48:37 am
The video shows primary school students setting up chairs in line and holding them in place in order for the teacher to cross.

A teacher has been suspended in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh, after a video of her entering a flooded school using chairs set up by students went viral on social media.

The video shows the teacher climbing onto chairs to cross a waterlogged stretch, reportedly at the entrance of the school premises. At least five school students, in uniforms, are seen setting up the chairs in a line and holding them in place in order for the teacher to cross without getting wet.

