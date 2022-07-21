UP: Man’s body exhumed to probe murder charge

Agra police exhumed a man’s body on Tuesday – over nine months after he died – after a local court ordered them to investigate his family’s allegations of him being kidnapped and murdered. As per reports, the victim Rafeeq was buried in Chaumaha village of Agra district in October last year but the police had allegedly refused to lodge a case despite the family’s complaint. Last week, police registered an FIR into the murder and kidnapping of Rafeeq at Sikandra police station following a local court’s directions. The case was lodged against five persons of a family — one Pappu, his three sons and nephew – living in the same village.

No arrests have been made in this case so far.

“We sought permission from district magistrate to exhume the body for a post-mortem examination. The body was exhumed in presence of the district administration on Tuesday,” said SHO of Sikandra police station Anand Kumar Shahi. He denied Rafeeq’s family’s allegations that the police didn’t file an FIR when they had approached them after the latter’s body was found last year.

According to the police, Rafeeq’s wife Ruksana had filed a complaint on October 15, 2022 that a clash had taken place between her husband and the accused over an issue. “Following the clash, Rafeeq filed a complaint. The police took the five to the police outpost but let them go later,” said police. “Ruksana also alleged that on October 15 evening, the accused came to her house and took Rafeeq with them to settle the issue amicably. However, Rafeeq didn’t return till next morning. She also visited the house of the accused who denied having any information about him,” they added.

On October 19, Rafeeq’s body was found. The complainant alleged that when she went to the police to lodge a case they did not listen to her. Ruksana, later, moved court and got an FIR lodged against the five accused.