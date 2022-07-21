scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, July 21, 2022

UP: Man’s body exhumed to probe murder charge

No arrests have been made in this case so far.

By: Express News Service | Lucknow |
July 21, 2022 5:36:17 am
According to the police, Rafeeq's wife Ruksana had filed a complaint on October 15, 2022 that a clash had taken place between her husband and the accused over an issue. (File)

Agra police exhumed a man’s body on Tuesday – over nine months after he died – after a local court ordered them to investigate his family’s allegations of him being kidnapped and murdered. As per reports, the victim Rafeeq was buried in Chaumaha village of Agra district in October last year but the police had allegedly refused to lodge a case despite the family’s complaint. Last week, police registered an FIR into the murder and kidnapping of Rafeeq at Sikandra police station following a local court’s directions. The case was lodged against five persons of a family — one Pappu, his three sons and nephew – living in the same village.

No arrests have been made in this case so far.

“We sought permission from district magistrate to exhume the body for a post-mortem examination. The body was exhumed in presence of the district administration on Tuesday,” said SHO of Sikandra police station Anand Kumar Shahi. He denied Rafeeq’s family’s allegations that the police didn’t file an FIR when they had approached them after the latter’s body was found last year.

According to the police, Rafeeq’s wife Ruksana had filed a complaint on October 15, 2022 that a clash had taken place between her husband and the accused over an issue. “Following the clash, Rafeeq filed a complaint. The police took the five to the police outpost but let them go later,” said police. “Ruksana also alleged that on October 15 evening, the accused came to her house and took Rafeeq with them to settle the issue amicably. However, Rafeeq didn’t return till next morning. She also visited the house of the accused who denied having any information about him,” they added.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-July 20, 2022: Why you should read ‘Twiplomacy’ or ‘Violence’ or...Premium
UPSC Key-July 20, 2022: Why you should read ‘Twiplomacy’ or ‘Violence’ or...
Marathi votes split, Sena eyes north Indian support before BMC litmus testPremium
Marathi votes split, Sena eyes north Indian support before BMC litmus test
Explained: Who is Ranil Wickremesinghe, old warhorse with a (tough) shot ...Premium
Explained: Who is Ranil Wickremesinghe, old warhorse with a (tough) shot ...
Explained: Why do people give up their Indian citizenship, and where do t...Premium
Explained: Why do people give up their Indian citizenship, and where do t...
More from Lucknow

On October 19, Rafeeq’s body was found. The complainant alleged that when she went to the police to lodge a case they did not listen to her. Ruksana, later, moved court and got an FIR lodged against the five accused.

Special offer For your UPSC prep, a special sale on our ePaper. Do not miss out!

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Lucknow News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Gaganyaan abort mission this year; solar, lunar missions in 2023

Gaganyaan abort mission this year; solar, lunar missions in 2023

UP MoS Dinesh Khatik, who rose from RSS, BJP ranks, eyed 'larger role'

UP MoS Dinesh Khatik, who rose from RSS, BJP ranks, eyed 'larger role'

Europe heatwave: a number of reasons, climate change most worrying
Explained

Europe heatwave: a number of reasons, climate change most worrying

Patna HC asks state govt to make Bihar Vidyapeeth campus a museum

Patna HC asks state govt to make Bihar Vidyapeeth campus a museum

MP local polls: In phase 2, BJP wins 2 mayor posts, loses 2 to Cong, 1 to rebel

MP local polls: In phase 2, BJP wins 2 mayor posts, loses 2 to Cong, 1 to rebel

Jadavpur University Pro V-C found dead at his Kolkata house

Jadavpur University Pro V-C found dead at his Kolkata house

Filmmaker Avinash Das arrested, police say he has a history of putting up fake posts

Filmmaker Avinash Das arrested, police say he has a history of putting up fake posts

3,669 reserved teaching posts vacant in central universities: Govt in Rajya Sabha

3,669 reserved teaching posts vacant in central universities: Govt in Rajya Sabha

As global crude prices fall, Govt cuts windfall tax on fuel exports

As global crude prices fall, Govt cuts windfall tax on fuel exports

Health Minister Mandaviya guest at Adda today

Health Minister Mandaviya guest at Adda today

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication
SPONSORED

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 20: Latest News
Advertisement