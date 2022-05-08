Uttar Pradesh: Man stabbed to death, three suspects arrested

Tension prevailed in Gaura Badshapur area of Jaunpur after a man was stabbed to death and another injured following an argument at a shop on Friday, police said on Saturday. Three persons have been arrested in the case, police said.

The deceased were identified as Badal Yadav (22) and the injured person as Ankit Yadav (21).

Some residents blocked the Jaunpur-Azamgarh highway in protest after the incident. They allegedly pelted stones at shops and vehicles and also set ablaze an ambulance that was passing by after asking the persons in it to step out. Police have arrested four persons in connection with the protests.

“Three persons named in the FIR – Golu Rai, Vipin Yadav and Mithlesh Giri – have been arrested. The victim and the accused were regular visitors at a local gym. The crime may be the fallout of an old enmity. A probe is on,” said CO Kerakat (Jaunpur) Shubham Todi.

Jaunpur SP Ajay Kumar Sahni identified the arrested village head as Jai Hind Yadav.

According to the police, around 8 pm, Badal and Ankit were purchasing eggs from a shop at Dharampur Bazaar when Golu reached there. He demanded that eggs be given to him first, after which an argument ensued between Golu and Badal. One of Golu’s aide also reached the spot. The accused picked up a knife from the shop and attacked Badal and Ankit, police said. Some local residents intervened and nabbed the accused. The two were rushed to hospital, where Badal died during treatment. Ankit’s condition is now stable, sources said.