Uttar Pradesh: Man, sons injured in clash

A 50-year-old man and his three sons were attacked on Monday following an alleged row over giving side to a car at Moripada locality in Kotwali police station area. The clash led to communal tension forcing police to deploy more force in the area.

The police said that Rakesh Sharma(50), a resident of Moripada was returning home with his sons at around 6 PM when they had a tiff with a man named Salman who had parked his scooter on the road, leaving no space for any vehicle to pass through. They soon got into a verbal duel which soon escalated.

“Salman was at the receiving end in that encounter but soon he contacted other people and attacked Rakesh and his sons with sharp weapons, inflicting serious injuries. We have lodged an FIR in this connection but no arrests have been made so far,” said deputy SP Dinesh Shukla.

