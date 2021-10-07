scorecardresearch
Thursday, October 07, 2021
Uttar Pradesh: Man shot dead while offering namaz at mosque

A detailed probe in the matter is on. No arrests have been made in this case so far.

By: PTI | Siddharthnagar (up) |
October 7, 2021 9:21:32 pm
The incident took place in Kolua village in the Chilia area.

A 55-year-old man was shot dead while offering namaz at a mosque in a village in Uttar Pradesh’s Siddharthnagar Thursday, police said.

An unidentified person fired at Kamruzzama from behind when he was reciting Quran after “azan” about 5 am, Additional Superintendent of Police (SP), Suresh Chand Rawat said.

Later, police reached the spot and sent the body for postmortem. A detailed probe in the matter is on.

No arrests have been made in this case so far.

