Uttar Pradesh: Man shot dead while offering namaz at mosque

By: PTI | Siddharthnagar (up) |
October 7, 2021 9:21:32 pm
October 7, 2021 9:21:32 pm
A 55-year-old man was shot dead while offering namaz at a mosque in a village in Uttar Pradesh’s Siddharthnagar Thursday, police said.
The incident took place in Kolua village in the Chilia area.
An unidentified person fired at Kamruzzama from behind when he was reciting Quran after “azan” about 5 am, Additional Superintendent of Police (SP), Suresh Chand Rawat said.
Later, police reached the spot and sent the body for postmortem. A detailed probe in the matter is on.
No arrests have been made in this case so far.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Lucknow News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-