Wednesday, Oct 12, 2022

Uttar Pradesh: Man lynched, another injured as mob attacks them over ‘theft’ suspicion

An FIR has been lodged against unidentified persons on charges of culpable homicide at Khuldabad police station by the deceased’s wife Jahira, said a police officer. Forensic experts have also been called to the spot.

The two men used to do odd jobs for living.

A 32-year-old man was lynched while another person was seriously injured after a mob allegedly attacked them suspecting them to be robbers in Prayagraj district’s Khuldabad area on Monday. Police said the two men were residents of Kareli area in Prayagraj.

Assistant Superintendent of Police, Prayagraj, Santosh Kumar Meena said, “Early Monday morning, local residents informed us that two men were lying injured at Baba Market lane in Khuldabad area. A police team rushed the injured persons to hospital. One of the injured persons told the police about his identity on the way to hospital.”

Meena said that doctors at the hospital declared one of them, identified as Gappu Khan (32), dead on arrival.

“The other person was identified as Munna Khan (30) and he sustained serious injuries on his legs and hands. He is undergoing treatment at the hospital and doctors said that his condition is critical.”

The ASP said, “During preliminary inquiry, it came to light that a group of unidentified persons thrashed the victim on suspicion that they were planning a theft in the area. During questioning, Munna told the police that he and Gappu had been arrested twice earlier too. We are collecting their crime records.”

The two men used to do odd jobs for living. Police have collected footage from CCTVs installed in and around the area when the two men were found. “We have identified four persons and raids are on to trace them,” the ASP said. “In a video of the incident, the accused are seen thrashing the victims with sticks,” said a police officer.

Gappu’s autopsy report stated he died due to ante-mortem injuries.

First published on: 12-10-2022 at 05:35:27 am
