Saturday, June 30, 2018
Uttar Pradesh: Man killed daughter over relationship, says police

Sakira was in a relationship with Munasib, 24, for almost two years, said police. The families were not on good terms as Munasib’s father, Usman, had allegedly killed Maqsood’s elder brother four years ago.

By: Express News Service | Meerut | Published: June 30, 2018 4:47:22 am
Hawker from UP lynched in Tripura on suspicion of being child-lifter On June 2, Maqsood, 52, strangulated his daughter, Sakira, 19, and then dumped the body in a pit inside the house.  (Representational)
A resident of Tevra village in Muzaffarnagar was arrested Friday for allegedly killing his daughter. On June 2, Maqsood, 52, strangulated his daughter, Sakira, 19, and then dumped the body in a pit inside the house as he didn’t approve of her relationship with a youth from the same village, police said.

Maqsood has 11 children of which the deceased was his second. Sakira was in a relationship with Munasib, 24, for almost two years, said police. The families were not on good terms as Munasib’s father, Usman, had allegedly killed Maqsood’s elder brother four years ago. Usman was arrested and is currently out on bail, Jitendra Kumar, in charge of Kakrauli police station, said.

“The family members knew about the woman’s murder. They didn’t inform anybody. Neighbours, however, grew suspicious and informed the police Friday. They also complained about a stench coming out of the house,” Kumar said. “On being questioned, Maqsood admitted to the crime. We have recovered her remains from the spot. He has been arrested and sent to jail.”

