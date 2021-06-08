scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, June 07, 2021
Most read

Uttar Pradesh: ‘Man killed by nephew’

Gurvender Singh (40) was killed by his nephew Angrej Singh in Semrahna village, ASP (Rural) Ashok Kumar said.

By: PTI | Bahraich |
June 8, 2021 4:21:35 am
The culprit nephew was arrested later.

A 40-year-old man was allegedly hacked to death by his nephew, who was inebriated and later arrested, police said. Gurvender Singh (40) was killed by his nephew Angrej Singh in Semrahna village, ASP (Rural) Ashok Kumar said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lucknow News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jun 07: Latest News

Advertisement