Uttar Pradesh: ‘Man killed by nephew’

The culprit nephew was arrested later.

A 40-year-old man was allegedly hacked to death by his nephew, who was inebriated and later arrested, police said. Gurvender Singh (40) was killed by his nephew Angrej Singh in Semrahna village, ASP (Rural) Ashok Kumar said.

