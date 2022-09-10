scorecardresearch
Saturday, Sep 10, 2022

UP: Man booked for ‘raping’ Class 2 student in Ballia

A case has been registered against the accused following a complaint by the girl's father, police said, adding he initially felt hesitant to report the matter to the police.

Police said efforts are underway to arrest the accused.

A 25-year-old man was booked for allegedly raping a seven-year-old girl in the Nagra area of Uttar Pradesh’s Ballia, police said on Saturday.

The accused lured the girl when she was playing outside, took her to his house on a motorcycle and raped her, they said, adding the incident took place on September 5.

More from Lucknow

The victim is a Class 2 student, police said.

First published on: 10-09-2022 at 01:40:37 pm
