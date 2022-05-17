Uttar Pradesh: Man arrested for shooting woman during police raid

A day after a 53-year-old woman was allegedly shot dead following a police raid in Siddharthnagar’s Kodara Grant village over a suspected case of cow slaughter, police claimed to have solved the case with the arrest of the 42-year-old man on Monday.

The accused, Jitendra Yadav, used to extort money from residents who were involved in cow slaughtering, police said. The arrest was made after the son of the deceased, Roshni, filed a complaint against unidentified police officials on Sunday. Police said Yadav had opened fire while the cops were taking Roshni’s son Abdul Rehman for questioning.

“Yadav was produced before a court in Siddharthnagar and was sent to judicial custody,” said a police official.

A countrymade pistol that was allegedly used in the crime was also recovered from Yadav’s possession, they added. “The deceased woman’s family had handed over an empty cartridge which they had found at the crime scene to the police. The weapon seized from Yadav and the cartridge would be sent to a laboratory for ballistic examination,” he added. “Yadav used to extort money from residents of Kodara Grant village who were allegedly involved in cow slaughtering. On Saturday evening, he opened fire at the crowd which had gathered to oppose the police team while they were taking Abdul for questioning. The bullet hit Roshni and she was injured,” the official said.

“We will seek Yadav’s custody remand to find out if there were more persons involved in the incident,” said SP, Siddharthnagar, Yesh Veer Singh.

On Saturday, a police team visited Kodara Grant after receiving inputs about some residents allegedly being involved in cow slaughter. After a few searches, they decided to take Roshni’s son Abdul for questioning. While they were leaving, Roshni and other villagers started arguing with the police. The situation took an ugly turn as the local residents pelted stones at the police team. In the ensuing chaos, Roshni was shot.