Uttar Pradesh: Man arrested for ‘spiking’ drink of French tourist

A 35-year-old man was arrested in Varanasi Monday after a French female tourist alleged that “a local guide” laced her drink with “country liquor” and she fell ill after drinking it.

“A French woman lodged a complaint in which she said that an unidentified person laced her drink after which she fell ill. She received treatment from a doctor. Hoping that such an incident doesn’t happen again, she lodged the complaint on Sunday. We identified the person with the use of CCTV footage and surveillance. He has been taken into custody and is being questioned. Further action will be ensured. We are informing the embassy of the concerned person,” Varanasi Police Commissioner A Satish Ganesh said.

The man has been booked under IPC section 328 (causing hurt by means of poison with intent to commit an offence).

According to the 30-year-old woman, the incident took place on the night of September 21. In her complaint, she alleged that she met a man on the streets of Varanasi, who was like a “guide”, and he showed her the city for three days. On the third night, she said, the two went to a restaurant where the man allegedly spiked her drink with “apparently country liquor”. “After that, I felt really bad, weak and unconscious,” she said, adding that she woke up without clothes the next morning.