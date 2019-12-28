Uttar Pradesh: Magisterial probe ordered into Rampur protest death

To clear doubts regarding the death, I have directed the City Magistrate to conduct an inquiry and submit a report in a week,” said DM Aunjaneya Kumar Singh. To clear doubts regarding the death, I have directed the City Magistrate to conduct an inquiry and submit a report in a week,” said DM Aunjaneya Kumar Singh.

Days after 27-year-old Faiz Khan was shot dead during protest against the new citizenship law in UP’s Rampur district, the district magistrate (DM) on Thursday ordered an inquiry.

City Magistrate Sarvesh Bahadur Gupta has been asked to look into the circumstances under which Khan was shot dead and submit a report in a week.

“To clear doubts regarding the death, I have directed the City Magistrate to conduct an inquiry and submit a report in a week. On the basis of the report, further action would be taken,” said DM Aunjaneya Kumar Singh.

He added that the officer had asked local residents to provide him with evidence, if they have any, in this regard.

