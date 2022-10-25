Lucknow: Viral video shows woman destroying roadside diya stalls; police takes action

The Uttar Pradesh police Tuesday registered a non-cognizable offence against a woman after a video of her destroying roadside shops of diya (lamp) selllers went viral on social media, news agency ANI reported.

In the video, the woman can be seen smashing diyas at Patrakarpuram in Lucknow’s Gomti Nagar while a crowd gathered around her watches. Even though it’s not yet clear what triggered her to destroy the stalls, some reports suggest she had earlier objected to the shops as they were set up in front of her house.