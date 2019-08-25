Uttar Pradesh: Akhilesh scraps all Samajwadi Party state units

THREE MONTHS after the Lok Sabha election results, the Samajwadi Party (SP) Friday dissolved all district and city units; frontal and youth organisations of the party.

A statement issued by the party’s national spokesperson Rajendra Choudhary said, “On directions of SP national president Akhilesh Yadav, apart from state president Naresh Uttam Patel, all post holders at the district and city levels, including the presidents, have been relieved of their duties. The Vidhan Sabha committees, including their chiefs, have been dissolved,” said the statement.

It said the four youth wings of the party were now defunct. The party has four youth organisations — the Chattra Sabha, Mulayam Singh Youth Brigade, Yuvjan Sabha and Lohia Vahini.

“Akhilesh Yadav has also instructed that frontal organisations of the party be dissolved with immediate effect, including their executive cells. The organisations’ district and city chiefs have also been removed from their posts,” the statement said.

The party has 19 wings, such as the women’s cell and traders’ Cell.

Choudhary said the move can be seen as a reaction to the results of the Lok Sabha polls.

“We will appoint people within the party who were more active during the Lok Sabha polls to important posts. The structure of the units and organisations will not change, but we will be appointing new people to the posts,” Choudhary added.

The SP managed to win only five seats in the Lok Sabha elections.