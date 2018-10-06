Uttar Pradesh: Locals in Baghpat threaten to stage protest if police take action against youths

Though the family claimed he was killed by business rivals in the village, police initially treated it as a suicide. Though the family claimed he was killed by business rivals in the village, police initially treated it as a suicide.

RESIDENTS of Nawada village in Baghpat have threatened to stage a protest and also hold a “mahapanchayat” if any action is taken against the four local youths booked for the murder of 22-year-old Gulhasan who was found dead, hanging from the roof of his store on July 22.

The decision was taken at a panchayat held at Nawada village on Thursday where residents alleged that Sabir, Kallu, Dilshad and Lallu were falsely implicated in the case. Villagers claimed that Gulhasan had committed suicide because of his strained relationship with his wife and in-laws. They also alleged that Gulhasan’s family recently converted to Hinduism to build pressure on the government and the police. Gulhasan’s family alleged that they took the step because no one in the community supported them.

“Gulhasan’s family had falsely implicated the four youths. They are now making allegations that the villagers are not supporting them. We have decided yesterday (Thursday) to hold a mahapanchayat if police take action against the youths. We will also stage a massive protest,” said former pradhan of the village, Rifakat Ali. “The allegations are false. The family has been in the village for around five months. How is it possible for anybody to develop enmity in such a short period of time? We have come to know that Gulhasan took the extreme step because of his strained relationship with his wife and in-laws. If police check his call details, it will become clear,” said Dr Iqbal Hussain, organiser of the panchayat.

In January, Gulhasan's family, natives of Badarka village, shifted to Navada for better prospects. Though the family claimed he was killed by business rivals in the village, police initially treated it as a suicide. The family then moved the court and on August 28 got an FIR filed against the youths.

Shailesh Kumar Pandey, Superintendent of Police, Baghpat, said, “We had sought opinion from medico legal in Lucknow because doctors, who conducted the autopsy, did not clearly mention if it was a case of suicide. Police are conducting a probe and will take action accordingly. We have spoken to residents and they have assured that no locals would face any inconvenience.”

